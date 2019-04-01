Reviewing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

We are comparing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 9.73M 13.53 34.55M -1.54 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 151.86M 15.36 80.33M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. -355.09% -383.1% -45% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -52.90% -31.9% -17.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

On the other hand, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 30.43% and its consensus price target is $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 39.89% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3.26% 2.55% -30.78% -72.28% 0% 0.68% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -1.43% 6.43% 8.1% -6.06% -13.07% 17.7%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.