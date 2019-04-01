Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 42.34M 16.69 221.54M -5.27 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1294.79 64.12M -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dermira Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. -523.24% -310.8% -50.7% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Dermira Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Dermira Inc. has a 41.25% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.14. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 134.62% and its average target price is $15.25. Based on the data shown earlier, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dermira Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 0%. Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 18.46% 40% -18.01% -4.05% -61.94% 28.51% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.75% 4.29% 17.74% 12.31% 29.08% -3.67%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 28.51% stronger performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.