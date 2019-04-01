Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 129.16M 17.13 36.24M -1.45 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 10.09M 24.50 132.74M -3.85 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. -28.06% -27.9% -24.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -1,315.56% -62.8% -55.6%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 96.8%. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 4.3% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -0.05% 15.48% 14.34% 22.14% 2.04% 6.53% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 3.65% -2.3% -21.72% -56.54% -65.15% -7.85%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -7.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.