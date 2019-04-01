Contrasting of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

We will be contrasting the differences between LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 18.20M -0.66 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 101.47M -3.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Urovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 158.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 65.1% and 22.8% respectively. About 5.6% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 74.9% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -3.04% 8.26% -31.05% 0% 0% -7.98% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 7.69% 46.7% 59.01% 0% 0% 95.45%

For the past year LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.