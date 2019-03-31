Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 49.87M 9.54 140.45M -4.11 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.65M 8.08 10.81M -0.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -281.63% -44.6% -36.9% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -655.15% -158.8% -72.7%

Volatility and Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.21 and its 221.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.5 and 10.5. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 49.8%. Insiders owned 2.4% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.69% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.67% 7.11% -6.3% -14.3% -41.5% 29.57% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.23% -9.52% -17.29% -22.3% -25.59% -5.61%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.