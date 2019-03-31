EPS for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Expected At $0.79; 5 Analysts Bullish Centene (CNC)

Among 6 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene had 13 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, December 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 2 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, October 24 to “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $63 target in Friday, March 29 report. See Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) latest ratings:

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76 New Target: $63 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $77 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $83 Maintain

14/01/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $147 Initiates Coverage On

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

Among 4 analysts covering Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Generac Holdings had 6 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Tuesday, October 2 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by William Blair. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q4 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q3. It fall, as 26 investors sold Generac Holdings Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 57.30 million shares or 1.55% more from 56.43 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. 33,050 are held by Invesco Ltd. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 20,914 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 10,926 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.04% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Pnc Financial Services Group accumulated 58,851 shares. 140,000 are owned by Olstein Mngmt Lp. Millennium Lc owns 11,164 shares. Moreover, Timpani Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.93% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Blair William Co Il holds 0.01% or 15,976 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,349 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 3,016 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd owns 18,899 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs reported 0% stake. 600 are held by Macquarie Gru Limited.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $6.19 million activity. $1.06M worth of stock was sold by Jagdfeld Aaron on Friday, February 1. Ragen York A. had sold 36,000 shares worth $1.97M.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.94 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q4 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.89 in 2018Q3. It improved, as 55 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 211 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 186.41 million shares or 6.67% more from 174.76 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lenox Wealth has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Valley Advisers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.58% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Utah Retirement System reported 37,792 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 775 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.11% stake. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,445 shares. Davenport Limited Com holds 0.01% or 4,102 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Fin Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 16,350 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland & Communication accumulated 5,904 shares. Brinker Inc reported 3,084 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 355,511 shares.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 7.02 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 17.34% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.96 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $290,000 was made by Williamson Keith H on Friday, September 28. 2,540 shares valued at $308,000 were sold by BROOKS MARK J on Tuesday, December 18. 10,000 shares valued at $1.21 million were sold by Hunter Jesse N on Tuesday, December 18. The insider DITMORE ROBERT K sold $1.94M. Schwaneke Jeffrey A. sold $500,000 worth of stock.