BidaskScore Downgrades Overstock.com (OSTK); Walleye Trading Raised Under Armour (Put) (UA) Stake

Walleye Trading Llc increased Under Armour Inc (Put) (UA) stake by 218.01% reported in 2018Q4 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 722,500 shares as Under Armour Inc (Put) (UA)’s stock declined 7.97%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 1.05 million shares with $18.62 million value, up from 331,400 last quarter. Under Armour Inc (Put) now has $8.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 1.46 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 37.94% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.57% the S&P500.

In a a report made public on 31 March, BidaskScore has decreased Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock to a “Sell”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q4. Its down 0.63, from 1.49 in 2018Q3. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Overstock.com, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.97 million shares or 4.70% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Bennicas stated it has 15,150 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer Gru has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 15,178 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Morgan Stanley holds 2.63M shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 35,930 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Citadel Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0% or 35,000 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory L P holds 255,714 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp reported 43,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Oaktop Cap Mgmt Ii L P has 0.09% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 136,302 shares. Gp One Trading L P accumulated 289,101 shares.

The stock increased 2.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 1.70 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 63.50% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com: A Crypto Superstar Tumbles — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 30/04/2018 – Overstock.com Announces Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 09/04/2018 – tZERO Unveils Security Token Trading Software; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com Names Gregory J. lverson as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 29/03/2018 – A representative for Overstock did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: CEO Patrick Byrne Also Becomes Pres of Overstock.com Retail; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM CONTINUES TO PURSUE OTHER OPTIONS

Since January 26, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $22,073 activity. $8,910 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares were sold by Corbus Barclay F.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $536.03 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Partner. It currently has negative earnings. It offers brand name, non-brand name, and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products; and sells various books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, and video games.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (Call) (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 13,800 shares to 12,600 valued at $1.54M in 2018Q4. It also reduced Cray Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CRAY) stake by 20,200 shares and now owns 53,900 shares. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Under Armour (NYSE:UA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Under Armour had 3 analyst reports since November 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Friday, March 1 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

