Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 246.79M -3.80 0.00 Auris Medical Holding AG N/A 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Auris Medical Holding AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Auris Medical Holding AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Auris Medical Holding AG 0.00% 630.2% -100.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Auris Medical Holding AG is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding AG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.3% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 9% of Auris Medical Holding AG shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding AG has 16.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. 6.05% 24.62% 20.95% 1.37% 57.94% 40.04% Auris Medical Holding AG 6.21% -10.45% -35.91% 35% -84.87% -17.11%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 40.04% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding AG has -17.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Auris Medical Holding AG beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.