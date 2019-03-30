Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

Both ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 53.45M 7.58 168.84M -1.20 0.00 Galapagos NV N/A 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmunoGen Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ImmunoGen Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. -315.88% -733% -46.9% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoGen Inc. and Galapagos NV Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Galapagos NV 0 0 7 3.00

The average price target of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, with potential upside of 87.45%. Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s average price target is $131.86, while its potential upside is 11.95%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ImmunoGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.4% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.2% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -56.01% -50.48% -53.82% -73.84% -76.39% -45.83% Galapagos NV 4.03% 0.08% 1.96% -1.78% 0.13% 11.97%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -45.83% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 11.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Galapagos NV beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.