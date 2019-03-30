Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)’s results

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 7.41M 116.68 5.03M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 67.88% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.4% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.78% 1.27% 0% 0% 0.78% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0% 0.91% 2.05% 1.43% 0% 1.53%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was less bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Summary

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 5 of the 6 factors Allegro Merger Corp.