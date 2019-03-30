Reviewing Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU)’s and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)’s results

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|7.41M
|116.68
|5.03M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|67.88%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.4% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 41.37% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.78%
|1.27%
|0%
|0%
|0.78%
|GS Acquisition Holdings Corp
|0%
|0.91%
|2.05%
|1.43%
|0%
|1.53%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. was less bullish than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.
Summary
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp beats on 5 of the 6 factors Allegro Merger Corp.