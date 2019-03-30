Comparison of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HUNT)

As Conglomerates companies, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HUNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 64.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.78% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.94% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.19% 0.39% 0% 0% 0.19% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. 2.93% 4.46% 6.03% 7.43% 0% 6.24%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.