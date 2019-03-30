ClearSign Combustion Corporation (CLIR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) is a company in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ClearSign Combustion Corporation has 13.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 37.67% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ClearSign Combustion Corporation has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 14.09% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have ClearSign Combustion Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Combustion Corporation 0.00% -88.80% -76.30% Industry Average 41.74% 71.90% 14.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ClearSign Combustion Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Combustion Corporation 9.50M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 25.47M 61.01M 15.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for ClearSign Combustion Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Combustion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.57 2.94

The competitors have a potential upside of 73.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ClearSign Combustion Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearSign Combustion Corporation -10.08% -15.75% -36.31% -50.23% -52.44% 4.9% Industry Average 7.13% 13.13% 23.76% 26.34% 101.56% 31.46%

For the past year ClearSign Combustion Corporation has weaker performance than ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ClearSign Combustion Corporation are 11.7 and 11.7. Competitively, ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s competitors have 3.66 and 3.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. ClearSign Combustion Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

ClearSign Combustion Corporation is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. In other hand, ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.61 which is 61.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ClearSign Combustion Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ClearSign Combustion Corporation’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors ClearSign Combustion Corporation.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. Its Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. ClearSign Combustion Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.