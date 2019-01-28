Toronto Dominion Bank Lifted Position in Zoetis (ZTS) by $3.58 Million; Sib Has Lifted Urban Outfitters (URBN) Position by $2.48 Million; Stock Value Declined

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 12.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 39,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 352,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.30M, up from 313,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 4.02M shares traded or 65.34% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since January 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93

Sib Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 30.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sib Llc bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,038 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.76M, up from 201,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sib Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 2.80M shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has risen 15.83% since January 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise

Another recent and important Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “UBS likes Lilly in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $34.90 million activity. 3,205 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares with value of $300,437 were sold by Reed Willie M. 2,500 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares with value of $233,775 were sold by Chen Heidi C.. 11,500 shares were sold by PECK KRISTIN C, worth $1.09 million on Monday, November 12. Another trade for 135,000 shares valued at $12.36M was made by Alaix Juan Ramon on Tuesday, August 14. 16,385 shares were sold by David Glenn, worth $1.51 million. Knupp Catherine A. also sold $4.25M worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Wednesday, August 15.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $54.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 233,087 shares to 141,135 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 190,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,514 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

