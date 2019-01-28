Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparison side by side

Both Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 1.25B 6.09 745.70M 3.96 9.25 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. N/A 61.30 10.20M -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nektar Therapeutics and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nektar Therapeutics and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 59.66% 78.6% 53.6% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -118.5% -66.5%

Volatility & Risk

Nektar Therapeutics is 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.87. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 153.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics are 13.9 and 13.8. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nektar Therapeutics’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Nektar Therapeutics and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommmendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 0 3 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Nektar Therapeutics is $73.67, with potential upside of 67.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.2% and 5%. 0.9% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -9.23% -3.4% -44.94% -30.86% -33.14% -38.61% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 9.67% -10.27% -23.04% -37.92% -38.85% -42.95%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics was less bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.