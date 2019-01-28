IMV Inc. (IMV) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 117.60M -2.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see IMV Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IMV Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.5% -37.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IMV Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.07% and 91.7%. 17.98% are IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -6.37% 3.92% 8.09% -17.52% 50.94% -1.74% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -4.62% -3.76% -34.73% -40.11% -19.28% -25.38%

For the past year IMV Inc. was less bearish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors IMV Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.