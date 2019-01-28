Greystone Investment Management Increased Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Declined; Shareholder Lafayette Investments Upped Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake

Greystone Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Investment Management Llc bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,685 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39 million, up from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $149.01. About 72,622 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since January 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Everbridge Completes Voluntary Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA; 09/04/2018 – Democracy Fund and Omidyar Network Support Independent, Diverse, and Transparent Analysis of Facebook’s Role in Elections; 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Officials Interviewed by Special Counsel; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Expels Russian Envoys | Mattis’s Key Role | U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Facebook; 05/03/2018 – Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest execs for video content; 19/03/2018 – Facebook losses drag Wall St into the red; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has maintained since Friday that it did not gain access to the data in question and that the Facebook data it did gain access to was not used for the Trump campaign; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) by 117.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 5,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,076 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $953,000, up from 4,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.22% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.54. About 21.35 million shares traded or 193.67% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since January 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 52 insider sales for $576.42 million activity. On Monday, August 13 Zuckerberg Mark sold $75.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 420,000 shares. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $117,840 on Wednesday, October 10. Shares for $8.52 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $907,786 on Tuesday, September 4. On Wednesday, November 21 Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.19 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,185 shares. Shares for $671,777 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15.

Greystone Investment Management Llc, which manages about $329.92 million and $231.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 9,288 shares to 10,734 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive.

Among 26 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $26.66 million activity. GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50M worth of stock or 16,850 shares. Shares for $2.25 million were sold by Schumacher Laura J. Gosebruch Henry O had sold 42,450 shares worth $3.82 million. SEVERINO MICHAEL sold 50,000 shares worth $4.88 million.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $289.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Cl A by 9,202 shares to 27,816 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,776 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).