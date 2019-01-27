Reviewing ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s and Oncobiologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONS)’s results

We are contrasting ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Oncobiologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 24.93M 5.99 60.69M -1.42 0.00 Oncobiologics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see ADMA Biologics Inc. and Oncobiologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. -243.44% -159.4% -57.4% Oncobiologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ADMA Biologics Inc. and Oncobiologics Inc.’s ratings and recommmendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Oncobiologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $12.33, with potential upside of 282.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Oncobiologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 7.15%. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Oncobiologics Inc. has 84.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -15.56% -22.74% -31.33% -4.09% 64.21% 38.63% Oncobiologics Inc. -7.71% -28.22% -28.22% -34.08% -47.48% -50.31%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Oncobiologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Oncobiologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Oncobiologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. It is developing ONS-3010-adalimumab (Humira) biosimilar, a subcutaneous injectable mAb that binds to tumor necrosis factor-alpha, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; and ONS-1045-bevacizumab (Avastin) biosimilar, a mAb administered by infusion that interferes with tumor growth by binding to vascular endothelial growth factor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial. The company also develops ONS-1050-trastuzumab (Herceptin) biosimilar, a mAb administered by infusion that binds to human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; and ONS-4010, a biosimilar to denosumab (Prolia/Xgeva), has cell lines developed with clone selection completed. It has collaboration and license agreements with Selexis SA; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratories Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.