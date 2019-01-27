Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose While Community Bank Trimmed Its Stake; Yy (YY) Stake Upped by Causeway Capital Management Llc

Community Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, down from 57,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $109.35. About 5.07M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since January 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 0.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 6,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 803,733 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.22 million, up from 797,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 778,762 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 42.61% since January 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. $2.26 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares were sold by Spanos Mike. Yawman David sold 12,024 shares worth $1.29 million. The insider Narasimhan Laxman sold 5,500 shares worth $587,364.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. Citigroup maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $118 target. Jefferies maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Friday, September 30 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $124.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 24. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 3 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 6 by Susquehanna. Cowen & Co maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, August 10. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $12800 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $104 target in Wednesday, June 29 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Haverford Trust holds 1.17 million shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 78,442 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.41% or 6,200 shares. Parsec Management Incorporated accumulated 215,324 shares. Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 39,800 shares. Clark Cap Management Gru owns 6,658 shares. Moreover, Telemus Capital Lc has 0.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 40,464 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 83,622 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Com has 1.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jnba Financial Advsrs invested in 0.24% or 4,882 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.8% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Park Oh holds 1.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 197,463 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.35 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 113,249 shares to 317,139 shares, valued at $18.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 4,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Among 14 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. YY Inc had 30 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 7 report. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by Nomura. Jefferies maintained the shares of YY in report on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold” rating. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, January 2. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 16 by J.P. Morgan. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5600 target in Friday, June 16 report. As per Wednesday, March 28, the company rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 188,981 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $192.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 57,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,678 shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

