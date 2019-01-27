As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Declined, Ami Asset Management Boosted Position by $10.64 Million; Matthew 25 Management Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Stock Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 44.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 93,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,059 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.55M, up from 208,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.17. About 31.22M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since January 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 6.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.60 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $157.76. About 33.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since January 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability reported 67,604 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has invested 1.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mathes Communication has 4.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,677 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc stated it has 438,707 shares. Vantage Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avenir invested in 86,572 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Llc reported 3,298 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated holds 252.48 million shares or 25.79% of its portfolio. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 6.17% or 52,993 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Dallas Inc invested in 0.42% or 2,966 shares. Payden & Rygel reported 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Company has 2.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $329.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 55,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) by 190,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.21 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $19.91 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $4.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.67% EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teligent Inc. by 225,209 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer H Com New (NYSE:LH) by 3,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,047 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. 2,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $214,363. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. $13.09M worth of stock was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jlb & stated it has 136,772 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership reported 642,355 shares. Dubuque Bankshares And Tru holds 2.85% or 161,017 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 2.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.67 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 332,043 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robecosam Ag reported 169,117 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.94 million shares. Connors Investor Serv Incorporated invested in 103,380 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Contravisory Mgmt Inc reported 252 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 91,038 shares. Oakmont invested 7.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archon Partners Ltd Liability has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Centurylink Mgmt stated it has 3.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).