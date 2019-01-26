Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|4.35M
|10.22
|13.93M
|-2.54
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|29.78M
|-2.13
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Heat Biologics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|-320.23%
|-85.3%
|-52.3%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-9%
|-8.8%
Volatility & Risk
Heat Biologics Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 73.7 and has 73.7 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Heat Biologics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.4% and 93.3%. 0.87% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.5% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|-2.9%
|-15.19%
|-29.47%
|-48.46%
|-66.75%
|-65%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.39%
|-46.33%
|-51.32%
|-58.79%
|37.05%
|22.99%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -65% weaker performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.99% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.