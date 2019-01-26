Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 4.35M 10.22 13.93M -2.54 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 29.78M -2.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heat Biologics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. -320.23% -85.3% -52.3% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -9% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

Heat Biologics Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 73.7 and has 73.7 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.4% and 93.3%. 0.87% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.5% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -2.9% -15.19% -29.47% -48.46% -66.75% -65% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.39% -46.33% -51.32% -58.79% 37.05% 22.99%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -65% weaker performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.