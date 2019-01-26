First Foundation Advisors Raised Position in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by $556,776 as Stock Declined; Willingdon Wealth Management Trimmed Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $3.56 Million

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by 3.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 12,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 368,687 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.42M, up from 356,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 803,418 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since January 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 54.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 42,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.01 million, down from 93,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.95. About 13.41M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since January 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70B for 17.54 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $366.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,984 shares to 151,004 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,058 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 100,941 are held by Barry Inv Advisors Llc. 4.37 million are owned by Thornburg Invest Management. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability reported 427,799 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Fred Alger holds 5,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca stated it has 188,723 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 218,243 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assoc LP has invested 0.08% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 18,800 were reported by Platinum Inv. 145,278 are held by Charter Trust. Waverton Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 26,240 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 93,252 shares. Roffman Miller Pa accumulated 0.17% or 21,521 shares. Renaissance Inv Gru Lc owns 78,442 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 44,389 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 100 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MRK in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was initiated by Berenberg on Tuesday, November 24 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 31 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, December 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, April 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 12. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Monday, October 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 9 report.

Among 10 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has $65 highest and $36 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 10.61% above currents $42.04 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had 35 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, September 25. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAM in report on Wednesday, September 30 to “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, January 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43.0 target in Tuesday, September 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, October 2. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned “Sector Outperform” rating by IBC on Friday, October 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 9 report. The firm has “Top Pick” rating given on Monday, November 14 by RBC Capital Markets.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twenty (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 13,663 shares to 414,740 shares, valued at $19.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,059 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).