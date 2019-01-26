Bank Of America (BAC) Stake Maintained by Focused Investors Llc; Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Holder Capwealth Advisors Raised Its Position by $641,712

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 12.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 410,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.68M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.53M, up from 3.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 72.20 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since January 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 28/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 14.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 5,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,163 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.16 million, up from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $111.09. About 5.71 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since January 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Halsey Ct has 2.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 138,832 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd reported 74,625 shares stake. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation reported 72,087 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Benin Management Corp reported 1.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cadence Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,333 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2.05 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.26% or 509,442 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M invested in 362,809 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 0.01% or 9,135 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 8,825 shares. S&Co has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,940 shares. 36,207 were reported by Asset. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has 1.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barr E S has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 3. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 7 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 17 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 10 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, November 12. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Wednesday, September 2 by CLSA. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, September 5 to “Outperform” rating. On Monday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by FBR Capital.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $609.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3,028 shares to 39,787 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,726 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New Com (NYSE:HXL).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $11.24 million activity. 4,623 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $508,992. On Friday, November 9 IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 47,733 shares. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Inv stated it has 2,594 shares. Essex Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 118,978 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns accumulated 0.26% or 105,316 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 73,005 shares. 136,019 are held by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd holds 56,342 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. M&T Bancshares has 1.01 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Putnam Lc holds 24.33 million shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 52.27 million shares. Pacific Global Mngmt Comm invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brandes Invest LP has 2.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.57 million shares. Aimz Invest Limited Liability Co invested in 23,533 shares. Wisconsin-based Thompson Inv Mgmt has invested 2.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 135,637 were accumulated by Manatuck Hill Prns Lc.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,700 shares to 363,200 shares, valued at $76.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

