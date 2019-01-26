As Expedia (EXPE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Raised Stake; As Xcel Energy (XEL) Share Value Rose, Hennessy Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $470,000

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 326,399 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.41M, down from 336,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 3.46M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 5.15% since January 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 27/03/2018 – MN Public Radio: Bill to help Xcel plan for hefty nuclear plant costs heads to Senate floor; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 26.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 11,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.91M, up from 41,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $117.11. About 1.21 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 0.36% since January 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,900 shares to 176,400 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jan 22, 2019 : GRPN, QQQ, INTC, XEL, GILD, AMD – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Shares Enter Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2018. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xcel Energy a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (XEL) – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.2% Yield (XEL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on January, 31 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. XEL’s profit will be $210.75 million for 30.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Xcel Energy Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Monday, February 5. JP Morgan maintained Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) rating on Thursday, October 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $53 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $50 target in Monday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, October 6. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, April 28. SunTrust maintained the shares of XEL in report on Monday, September 26 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19 with “Overweight”. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) earned “Neutral” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 19. SunTrust maintained the shares of XEL in report on Tuesday, January 16 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold XEL shares while 185 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 368.74 million shares or 0.63% more from 366.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.03% or 10,155 shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 355,657 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 61,739 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 227,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 78,097 are held by Bokf Na. First Lp owns 1.05 million shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 50 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 0.07% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 74,244 shares. 2,901 were accumulated by Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 13.03M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 39,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Llc accumulated 18,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 1,409 shares. Jennison Assoc Lc reported 0.06% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $300,636 activity. 7,182 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) shares with value of $349,526 were sold by Poferl Judy M..

Among 45 analysts covering Expedia Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), 31 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Expedia Inc. had 150 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) earned “Buy” rating by Miller Tabak on Wednesday, January 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, December 5 by Argus Research. The rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 11 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) earned “Buy” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Thursday, March 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 7. The stock has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 22. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $130 target in Thursday, February 11 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 11 by Nomura.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $782.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 786 shares to 5,796 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 923 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bed Bath & Beyond, CBOE, eBay, Etsy, Intel, Netflix, Nokia, Snap, UTC, Vonage and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EXPE vs. AMZN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on October 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “EXPE or MONOY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Travel Stocks Slapped With Downgrades – Schaeffers Research” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia (EXPE) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2018.